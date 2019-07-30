During the summer of 1969, I was a member of the cast of Peer Gynt, a production of Joseph Papp's Shakespeare in the Park at the out door Dellacorte Theatre in Manhattan. We performed 6 nights a week, cancelling performance only if it rained - not sprinkled, but rained.
On the evening of the Moon Landing, we were all hoping for rain, but no luck. When we arrived at the theater that night to get ready for the show (which starred Stacy Keach and Judy Collins), it was kind of misting, maybe sprinkling on occasion, but nothing more. What a joy, about twenty minutes later, to hear the announcement shortly before curtain: "Ladies and gentlemen, this evening's performance is being cancelled ... on account of the moon landing!"
That freed me to leave early to join my family in the mountains, and to be in the car listening to the crackling sound of the transmissions from the moon as they landed and then to hear live the chilling and exciting words: "One small step ..."
It is a memory frozen in my mind and heart forever.
Nina Trasoff