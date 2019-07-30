Moon-landing memories from Star readers
AP Photo/NASA, file

During the summer of 1969, I was a member of the cast of Peer Gynt, a production of Joseph Papp's Shakespeare in the Park at the out door Dellacorte Theatre in Manhattan. We performed 6 nights a week, cancelling performance only if it rained - not sprinkled, but rained.

On the evening of the Moon Landing, we were all hoping for rain, but no luck. When we arrived at the theater that night to get ready for the show (which starred Stacy Keach and Judy Collins), it was kind of misting, maybe sprinkling on occasion, but nothing more. What a joy, about twenty minutes later, to hear the announcement shortly before curtain: "Ladies and gentlemen, this evening's performance is being cancelled ... on account of the moon landing!"

That freed me to leave early to join my family in the mountains, and to be in the car listening to the crackling sound of the transmissions from the moon as they landed and then to hear live the chilling and exciting words: "One small step ..."

It is a memory frozen in my mind and heart forever.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nina Trasoff

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

In this Series

Star readers share moon landing memories

article

Moon landing memories: It wasn't really a rowdy party

article

Moon landing memories: Apollo missions and Pago Pago

article

Moon landing memories: Enthusiasm has never faded

54 updates