More than 300 Tucson employees face unpaid suspensions for not being vaccinated

While he hopes to have the exemptions vetted early next week, Ortega made clear the five-day suspensions will be spread out throughout the rest of the year so the workload from suspended employees doesn’t fall to vaccinated employees or those with valid exemptions.

“We've got approximately 80% of the staff that's been vaccinated and has been in compliance, so I want to make sure we keep shoring them up to be able to provide the services that the community relies upon,” he said.

Once the suspensions start being issued, Ortega said there’s a “due process” for each employee to identify if a mistake was made. If employees remain unvaccinated or it’s determined they filed faulty exemption requests, it’s up to their department manager to issue the suspension that will remain in their employee file.

As for those who didn’t submit their vaccination status, Ortega said the city will “go down a similar path for discipline if necessary,” but the exact consequences have yet to be determined.