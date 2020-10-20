Motorcyclist dies in midtown Tucson crash

A 76-year-old man driving a motorcycle was killed in a construction zone crash in midtown Tucson, police said.
Robert Glenn Isenberg, who was not wearing a helmet and had no license, died at the scene of the Oct. 17 wreck on East Glenn Street and North Arcadia Avenue, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.
Initial investigation showed Isenberg was speeding eastbound on Glenn around 1:50 p.m. when a westbound Honda Accord turned left into the motorcycle's path to head south on Arcadia, TPD said.
The area is under construction with signs directing traffic, and detectives are looking at whether sign placement was a contributing factor to the crash.
The Honda driver, who remained on scene, was examined by a DUI officer and was found to not be impaired, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.