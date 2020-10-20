 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcyclist dies in midtown Tucson crash
top story

Motorcyclist dies in midtown Tucson crash

The area is under construction with signs directing traffic, and detectives are looking at whether sign placement was a contributing factor to the crash

  • Updated

Tucson Police Department units

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 76-year-old man driving a motorcycle was killed in a construction zone crash in midtown Tucson, police said.

Robert Glenn Isenberg, who was not wearing a helmet and had no license, died at the scene of the Oct. 17 wreck on East Glenn Street and North Arcadia Avenue, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

Initial investigation showed Isenberg was speeding eastbound on Glenn around 1:50 p.m. when a westbound Honda Accord turned left into the motorcycle's path to head south on Arcadia, TPD said.

The area is under construction with signs directing traffic, and detectives are looking at whether sign placement was a contributing factor to the crash.

The Honda driver, who remained on scene, was examined by a DUI officer and was found to not be impaired, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Wildcast, Episode 292: Reggie Geary on Lute Olson's impact, assisting Adia Barnes and Miles Simon's rings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News