Murray Eden, a biomedical engineer with a love of singing, dies in Tucson at 99

Abby Eden remembers her father, Murray Eden, always singing around the house when she was young. He sang until he was about 97 years old, Abby Eden said.

“If he was doing chores or working on the house or taking a shower, he was always singing,” Abby Eden said. “So we grew up singing.”

Murray Eden, who would have been 100 years old this week, died earlier this month in Tucson.

He was a biomedical engineer whose work in pattern recognition contributed to image processing for now widely-used medical equipment like the first MRI systems.

Murray Eden “worked at the intersection of mathematics, engineering, biology and medicine during the infancy of biomedical engineering,” his family said in an obituary.

He was also a consultant on the team that created the UPC barcode. Murray Eden chose the font for the UPC code, and it was his idea to add numbers to the bottom, a failsafe system in case the code reader was down, his daughter said.

Murray Eden was born in New York in 1920, into a family of Russian Jewish immigrants.He studied at City College of New York and got a masters in chemistry at the University of Washington.