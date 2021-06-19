National Guard to investigate PFAS contamination in Tucson groundwater

“The agency has great latitude” to determine when there may be such endangerment, said Kinkade. “Generally, the agency will rely on scientific evidence and documentation in order to demonstrate the existence of conditions that may present an imminent and substantial endangerment.”

Guard’s priority

So far, the Guard’s first priority has been to identify potential PFOS and PFOA impacts to drinking water and to respond when PFOS and PFOA concentrations in drinking water exceed the EPA’s health advisory of 70 parts per trillion for lifetime exposure, Kinkade said.

Its top priorities also have included changing formulations of firefighting foam used on base to eliminate use of PFAS compounds and changing training and emergency response procedures. It’s been retrofitting emergency vehicles to prevent inadvertent PFAS releases, he said.

“As members of the community, we recognize the importance of water to the Tucson community, and we are taking aggressive action and working closely with regulators to address risk to drinking water sources. The first thing we can and have done is protect drinking water because it is the most immediate pathway for human exposure to PFOS/PFOA, and the EPA has established a health advisory for PFOS/PFOA in drinking water.”