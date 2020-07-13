Navarro Fire near Sahuarita now 75% contained

The lightning-sparked Navarro Fire southwest of Tucson is 75% contained, officials said.

The fire 14 miles west of Sahuarita, that started Saturday night during a lightning storm, grew to 2,306 acres by Monday but fire crews had it mostly contained, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said in a Facebook post just after 5 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters will continue to monitor and maintain the fire as they start to mop up, the department said.

The Bighorn Fire grew 291 acres Sunday in the west for of Sabino Canyon, north of the Arizona Trail, the Coronado National Forest said in a news release. That growth reduced containment of the fire from 95% to 89% as of Monday.

The lightning-sparked Bighorn Fire has burned 119,589 acres since June 5. Fire crews continue to monitor the perimeter where the fire is not yet contained as they continue suppression repair work around the fire line.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

