Tucson Fire Department crews working a two-alarm house fire near on 17th Street east Campbell Ave. on June 17, 2019. No word yet on any injuries. Two alarm fire.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

No injuries were reported in a house fire in midtown Tucson Monday, officials said. 

The Tucson Fire Department responded to the house fire in the 2000 block of 17th Street around 4:40 p.m. Monday, said Jessica Nolte, a Tucson Fire Department spokesperson in a news release.

An exterior fire quickly extended into a home, and the east and south sides of the structure were fully engulfed and threatening exposure to structures in very close proximity to the home, Nolte said. 

The fire was under control 45 minutes after fire crews arrived on scene. The home was not occupied and being used for storage by the owner, Nolte said.  

The property owner was able to evacuate safely after calling 911 and trying to put out the exterior fire with a garden hose and fire extinguishers. 

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. Tucson Fire and Tucson Police are investigating the fire as suspicious, according to the fire department. Structure damages are yet to be determined. 

A Tucson Fire captain gets help with his gear on a hot day after a two-alarm house fire near on 17th Street east Campbell Ave. on June 17, 2019. No word yet on any injuries. Two alarm fire.

As part of the department's new decontamination procedures, Tucson firefighters gets scrubbed and rinsed after working a two-alarm house fire near on 17th Street east Campbell Ave. on June 17, 2019.
Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.