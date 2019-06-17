No injuries were reported in a house fire in midtown Tucson Monday, officials said.
The Tucson Fire Department responded to the house fire in the 2000 block of 17th Street around 4:40 p.m. Monday, said Jessica Nolte, a Tucson Fire Department spokesperson in a news release.
An exterior fire quickly extended into a home, and the east and south sides of the structure were fully engulfed and threatening exposure to structures in very close proximity to the home, Nolte said.
505pm: Crews are working a house fire near on 17th Street near Campbell. No word yet on any injuries. Two alarm fire. #TucsonFire pic.twitter.com/QLCLjjhsiQ— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFirePIO) June 18, 2019
The fire was under control 45 minutes after fire crews arrived on scene. The home was not occupied and being used for storage by the owner, Nolte said.
The property owner was able to evacuate safely after calling 911 and trying to put out the exterior fire with a garden hose and fire extinguishers.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. Tucson Fire and Tucson Police are investigating the fire as suspicious, according to the fire department. Structure damages are yet to be determined.