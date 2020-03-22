No more 'sniffing of the flower' as Tucson pot dispensaries react to COVID-19

The “sniffing of the flower” is a thing of the past at some of Tucson’s most popular medical marijuana shops.

The ritual, in which would-be purchasers could take a whiff of the merchandise before buying, has been discontinued as dispensaries adopt precautions against COVID-19 while coping with a sudden rush of customers.

“It’s been a crazy few days,” said Mohit “Moe” Asnani, co-owner of two Tucson stores, Downtown Dispensary on East Sixth Street and D2, a sister location on East 22nd Street.

The sniff jars are now closed at those stores and staffers are wearing protective face masks on the job.

“You’ve got people stocking up on hand sanitizer and toilet paper and we’ve seen some of that same behavior with cannabis,” Asnani said. “We weren’t anticipating this level of buying.”

He said his employees have been on a cleaning spree, regularly wiping down counters, ATMs and ordering kiosks with disinfectant. He also has ordered “hospital-grade” air purification systems, he said.

New measures also are in place at Tucson’s two Earth’s Healing dispensaries, one near West River Road and North Stone Avenue, the other on East Benson Highway near South Campbell Avenue, said proprietor Vicky Puchi-Saavedra.

Each site has a full-time person assigned to disinfecting the premises, she said. Flower-sniffing was discontinued some time ago.

Puchi-Saavedra said “mobs” of patients have descended on her store parking lots — forced to wait their turn outdoors because, per federal crowd-size recommendations, she no longer allows more than 10 at a time inside.