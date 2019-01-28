Getty Images
Academy of Tucson High School basketball

Mission: Academy of Tucson where students are educated, and become contributors to society and lifelong learners

Wish List: Basketball practice jerseys; basketballs.

Address: 10720 E. 22nd St., Tucson, AZ 85748; 545-4518; www.academyoftucson.com

Tucson Arthritis Support League

Mission: Supportive services to Arizonans with Arthritis, monthly arts/crafts meetings and college tuition assistance.

Wish List: Donations for college scholarships for Arizonans with arthritis; invite those interested in the support league to join our membership; new participants in monthly arts and crafts social meetings.

Address: P.O. Box 31164, Tucson, AZ 85751, 205-1597; www.taslaz.org

The Youth Corps of America Inc.

Mission: Provide innovative research-based prevention programs to youth and families in Southern Arizona.

Wish List: Boxing license; hand wraps and tape; water bottles and stopwatch.

Address: 6930 E. Golf Links Circle, Tucson, AZ 85730; 312-9987.

