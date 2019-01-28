Academy of Tucson High School basketball
Mission: Academy of Tucson where students are educated, and become contributors to society and lifelong learners
Wish List: Basketball practice jerseys; basketballs.
Address: 10720 E. 22nd St., Tucson, AZ 85748; 545-4518; www.academyoftucson.com
Tucson Arthritis Support League
Mission: Supportive services to Arizonans with Arthritis, monthly arts/crafts meetings and college tuition assistance.
Wish List: Donations for college scholarships for Arizonans with arthritis; invite those interested in the support league to join our membership; new participants in monthly arts and crafts social meetings.
Address: P.O. Box 31164, Tucson, AZ 85751, 205-1597; www.taslaz.org
The Youth Corps of America Inc.
Mission: Provide innovative research-based prevention programs to youth and families in Southern Arizona.
Wish List: Boxing license; hand wraps and tape; water bottles and stopwatch.
Address: 6930 E. Golf Links Circle, Tucson, AZ 85730; 312-9987.