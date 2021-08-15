Northwest Fire and Tucson Fire crews rescue woman and dog from wash

A woman and her dog were recused from a wash near Camino de la Tierra and River Road on Saturday night.

Around 8 p.m., Northwest Fire and Tucson Fire crews responded to call about a vehicle stuck in a wash. Crews tried to make their way to the car by foot, but the depth and speed of the water made it impossible, according to a tweet from Northwest Fire.

The woman was able to get on the roof of her car, along with her dog, while water levels continued to rise, Northwest Fire said.

A helicopter tried to help with the rescue, but power lines in the area prohibited access. After multiple tries to reach the woman, Tucson Fire crews were able to extend their ladder far enough to get a life vest and rescue ring to the woman, Northwest Fire said.

The woman and dog were pulled to safety. Northwest Fire said the depth, speed and hazards in the water made the rescue difficult and dangerous for all involved.

Because of Saturday's rainfall — officially 2.15 inches — the 2021 monsoon season is now the third-wettest monsoon on record with 11.30 inches of rainfall, the National Weather Service said. It is also the third-wettest year to date with 12.34 inches of rainfall.

