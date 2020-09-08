Old Tucson closes indefinitely; Pima County to decide its future

Old Tucson, the Western-themed attraction that was the filming location of more than 400 feature-films and TV shows, has closed indefinitely, with its future to be determined by Pima County.

The decision to close the Arizona landmark "was made with a heavy heart," according to Old Tucson general manager Terry Verhage, who said in a Tuesday news release that the theme park would have remained in business "if not for the COVID-19 pandemic."

“We know how important Old Tucson is to our community, guests and employees,” he said. “We did everything possible to keep our loyal fans safe when we were open, but the ongoing COVID-19 public health protocols and restrictions limited park attendance to the point where Old Tucson could no longer stay in business.”

Pima County will take over responsibility for the theme park on Sept. 14. It "will seek ideas from potential operators and lessors about what Old Tucson could be in the future," the news release said.

“Old Tucson is a cultural and historic icon, not only for Pima County and Arizona, but for the country. A huge part of our nation’s film history is embedded in the land and scenic vistas of the Tucson Mountains. Whatever the park’s future may be, the county will endeavor to preserve and honor that history,” said Ramón Valadez, chair of the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

The county owns the land for the park west of Tucson and leases it to Old Tucson Company for the attraction. The lease agreement, which was initially entered into in 1973, was last amended in 2003 and runs through 2023. It stipulates that Old Tucson would pay the county a minimum of $50,000 annually in rent and remain open a minimum of 150 days a year, according to the contract.