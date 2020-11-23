 Skip to main content
Oro Valley identifies man who was shot, killed by police officer
Oro Valley identifies man who was shot, killed by police officer

Oro Valley police identified the man who was shot and killed by an officer on Saturday as Douglas Hatfield, 75.

Police said Hatfield was shot after pointing a gun at officers during a welfare check Saturday. 

During the attempted check at a home in the 10000 block of North Poinsettia Drive, the man approached officers brandishing a gun as they tried to speak with him, a police news release said.

Hatfield was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives later found the gun allegedly used in the incident as well as other firearms and ammunition in the home, police said.

An eight-year veteran of the department was involved in the shooting. He was identified on Monday as Officer Robert Cox Jr.

The officers have been "placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy," police said. 

The Pima County Attorney's Office will ensure there is a complete investigation, according to the department.

