Parents can take class and receive free child safety seat

Safe Kids Pima County is partnering with Tucson Medical Center, Tucson Police Department, and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to host a car seat giveaway event for parents and caregivers to help ensure children are riding as safe as possible.

This event will be held July 31. In order to receive a car seat, parents must attend a one-hour class. They can register at www.tmcaz.com/events/car-seat-giveaway-event. Only one car seat per registrant and children will not be permitted to the class. There are several class times to pick from for the event.

Safe Kids reports there was an 18% decrease in motor vehicle mortality rates from 2018 to 2019. However, 34% of child victims in fatal motor vehicle crashes were totally unrestrained, according to 2020 data from the Arizona Child Fatality Review Team Annual Report.

Child restraint systems, when used properly, decrease the risk of fatal injury by 71% among rear-facing children, 54% among forward-facing children and 45% among children in boosters, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Many car seats are not being used correctly. Common errors include a loose or twisted harness, using both the seat belt and LATCH system to secure a car seat, failing to use the tether and being unaware of the risks of using a second-hand car seat or booster.