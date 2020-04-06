Pima County closes public shooting ranges

Pima County closed four public shooting ranges Monday.

The Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range, Southeast Archery Range, Southeast Clay Target Center and the Tucson Mountain Park Rifle and Pistol Range were closed starting Monday until further notice due the COVID -19 pandemic, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The sheriff's department said people wanting to target shoot in the county need to be familiar with laws in the area they're shooting. Outdoor areas in Pima County are a mixture of Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, State Land and County public lands, multiple municipalities and private property, each with laws and guidelines to follow.

People shooting in a lawful area need to use firearms safely by knowing their target and what is beyond it, finding a safe backdrop, and not damaging any natural features, native plants, cultural resources, or property, the department said. Shooters also need to clean up after themselves.

