Pima County COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as variant spreads

Hospital admissions for COVID-19 patients in Pima County are climbing, with 67 new patients admitted Aug. 11 — the highest number in one day in more than a month.

As of Aug. 12, the last day Pima County data was updated by the Health Department here, 348 out of the county's 356 intensive care unit beds were in use and the number of occupied surge beds peaked at 1,451 last week, leaving just 51 beds out of the 1,502 total. Surge beds are set up during health crises to handle overflow.

Unvaccinated people and the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant are two of the primary reasons for the increase, health experts say. The delta variant has become the dominant strain, and is up to six times more contagious than other strains.

There were over 145 cases per 100,000 people here as of Aug. 14, county health data shows. That's a threefold increase in the number of cases in the past two weeks, and the agency has made an urgent request for everyone to do what they can to protect public health by getting vaccinated, wearing masks when indoors and social distancing.