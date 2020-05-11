Pima County issues guidelines for dine-in services as state eases restaurant restrictions

As many restaurants reopened to dine-in services, the Pima County Health Department issued a list of 17 protective measures Monday that they say facilities should adopt during the pandemic.

The measures are intended to protect food service employees and customers as much as possible. This includes taking precautions such as daily wellness and symptoms checks, frequent hand-washing and being equipped with cloth masks and gloves at all times.

Among other guidelines, the county is also recommending that facilities limit their indoor occupancy to 50% or lower, keep a minimum of 6 feet between tables and that dine-in services only be allowed if a party calls ahead first. These guidelines would also apply to bars when Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey decides to lift operating restrictions on those establishments.

“We understand the desire to get people back to work and lift some of these restrictions, but the pandemic is ongoing and the public needs to know the county and the restaurant industry are working cooperatively to keep people as safe as possible if they choose to dine on-premises,” said the county’s Chief Medical Officer Francisco Garcia.

“We are continuing to recommend that vulnerable individuals, including people over 65 and those who are medically compromised, continue to stay away from these venues, and that physical distancing continues everywhere in order to help prevent new infections.”

While the measures are being strongly recommended by the Health Department to reduce the chances of exposure to COVID-19, they are not requirements as of yet. The Pima County Board of Supervisors, however, will vote later this week on whether to make some of these measures required under the county’s health code. If adopted, 15 of the new measures would be enforceable by law for the duration of the pandemic.