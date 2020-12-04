Pima County keeps voluntary curfew, enhances penalties for violating COVID-19 rules

The Pima County supervisors voted Friday to strengthen penalties related to noncompliance with COVID-19 regulations, including the potential suspension of restaurant licenses and civil penalties for people not wearing a mask in public.

In addition to several new enforcement actions, the Board of Supervisors also endorsed a strengthened public-health advisory by the Pima County Health Department that now requires businesses to report any known coronavirus cases.

The county’s voluntary curfew, which began Nov. 24, will remain in place each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Dec. 31. Even as other areas of the county are asked to adhere to the voluntary curfew, the city of Tucson voted to implement a mandatory curfew earlier this week, which will be in place from Friday, Dec. 4, to Wednesday, Dec. 23.

“The point of an advisory is to really ensure that people understand the severity of what we are dealing with,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the county’s public-health director. “We are in a crisis situation.”

The increased enforcement measures come as new coronavirus cases reach unprecedented levels throughout the county and state. In the first four days of December, there have been close to 2,900 new infections in the county, exceeding the total number of cases in March, April and May combined.