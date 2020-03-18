Pima County now has 5 coronavirus cases; 3 new cases in Pinal County

Pima County has a fifth new coronavirus patient, said the website for the Arizona Department of Health Services.
No details about the patient have been released by the county health department.
Meanwhile, Pinal County said Wednesday that there are three new cases there:
• A woman in her 30s, who is isolated at home and recovering.
• A woman in her 30s, no connection to the first, who is isolated at home and recovering.
• A woman in her 80s who is hospitalized.
Health Services says 265 people have been tested in Arizona, and results for 102 of the tests are pending. The figures do not include a growing number of private tests.