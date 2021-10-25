Pima County officials say Huckelberry still 'critical, but stable;' hopeful for full recovery

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry remains in "critical but stable condition" Monday after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle downtown Saturday afternoon, according to Chief Deputy County Administrator Jan Lesher.

"At this time, the best that I can tell you is that his injuries are serious but we’re hopeful for a full recovery," Lesher wrote in an email to county employees on Sunday.

A motorist's vehicle had collided with another vehicle on Broadway in downtown and then bounced or ricocheted into Huckelberry’s bicycle, according to a source with knowledge of the incident.

Huckelberry's family released the following statement Monday afternoon:

“Chuck was riding his bike with friends Saturday morning. He’s an experienced and avid rider and he was doing everything right: Helmet, gloves, colorful 'Loop' jersey, no earphones (ever), riding prudently and totally focused on having a fun and safe ride. But as too often happens to cyclists, bad luck prevailed. He was knocked off his bike downtown and needed prompt emergency care."

The statement said Tucson Fire personnel and police officers "responded quickly and professionally."