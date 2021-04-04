Pima County officials want to streamline transport of asylum seekers near Ajo

In his memo Friday, Huckelberry said county officials asked the Border Patrol to release families at the Why station, rather than drive them to the plaza in Ajo.

"Due to the time consumed and complexity of the transfer from the Border Patrol facility in Why to Ajo and then picked up and transferred to Casa Alitas and the extremely low positivity rate [of coronavirus cases] as well as to relieve the increasing burden on Ajo, we have asked the Border Patrol to directly release individuals to awaiting transport at their Why facility," Huckelberry wrote.

Ajo is a town of about 3,700 year-round residents and does not have many resources, which means migrants released there on their own recognizance "don't have a lot of ways they can get to a major transportation hub," Cooper said.

Huckelberry's request sounded like "taking out the middle person, which has been us, for lack of a better response organization," Cooper said.

"I think if they can figure out a way to do it and have it be a smooth, direct handoff, absolutely, I think it makes more sense," Cooper said.

Customs and Border Protection officials declined to comment until the agency receives official communication from Pima County.