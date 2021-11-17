Pima County opens booster shot to all adults to curb COVID surge

Cullen said she expects the CDC will soon announce all adults can get a booster regardless of age or other risk factors.

An influential U.S. advisory panel will discuss expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults Friday, a move that could make the shots available nationwide as early as this weekend, the Associated Press reported.

The booster should be given six months after a second dose of Moderna or Pfizer, or at least two months after getting the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

For more information on the county-run sites and the hours shots are available, visit webcms.pima.gov and click on COVID Vaccine. Registration for at-home booster shots is available by calling 520-222-0119.

About 25% of the Pima County cases in October were breakthrough cases, meaning people who were vaccinated got sick. Vaccinated people are not, however, driving up the surge in the same way unvaccinated residents are, Cullen said.

Only about 3% to 4% of the breakthrough cases required a stay in the hospital and the degree and length of sickness, overall, is significantly less than in unvaccinated patients, Cullen said.