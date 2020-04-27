Pima County postpones registration for summer parks and recreation programs

Pima County is postponing registration for summer parks and recreation programs at seven community centers.

Registration for Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation programs for children ages 5 to 12 was set to begin Tuesday. The programs include

The affected community centers include:

• Catalina Community Center

• Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center

• Littletown Community Center

• Robles Ranch Community Center

• Arivaca Community Center

• Drexel Heights Community Center

• Picture Rocks Community Center

County staff are waiting for COVID-19 guidelines on how to operate the programs before opening registrations. Updates will be posted on the county's parks and recreation page, which can be found at tucne.ws/1eyw.

All 13 community centers operated by Pima County are closed.

