Pima County postpones registration for summer parks and recreation programs

In this 2014 photo, Vince Leon, center, 6, takes part in a trust fall circle at the AcroYoga for Teens and Tweens at the Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center. The community center is one of seven Pima County operated centers postponing summer recreation program registrations due to COVID-19. 

 Ryan Revock / Arizona Daily Star file photo

Pima County is postponing registration for summer parks and recreation programs at seven community centers. 

Registration for Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation programs for children ages 5 to 12 was set to begin Tuesday. The programs include 

The affected community centers include: 

• Catalina Community Center

• Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center

• Littletown Community Center

• Robles Ranch Community Center

• Arivaca Community Center

• Drexel Heights Community Center

• Picture Rocks Community Center

County staff are waiting for COVID-19 guidelines on how to operate the programs before opening registrations. Updates will be posted on the county's parks and recreation page, which can be found at tucne.ws/1eyw

All 13 community centers operated by Pima County are closed. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

