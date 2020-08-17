Pima County supervisors adopt property tax rate; proclaim opposition to use of rubber bullets

Other action

The supervisors also passed a resolution condemning the use of rubber bullets by law enforcement in Pima County. The resolution does not ban the department from using rubber bullets, which are often used by law enforcement agencies to disperse large crowds.

In a 3-2 vote, the board approved the resolution, which states the use of rubber bullets by law enforcement to disperse crowds can cause life-threatening injuries and blindness if fired at a person’s eyes. The resolution was brought to the board by District 5 Supervisor Betty Villegas, who said that an increase in protests throughout the country this year has made this issue abundantly clear and highlights the need for continued police reform.

“While we understand that this resolution does not give the board the authority to stop the use (of rubber bullets), our goal is to include this item in any new policy being worked on by the sheriff and the justice reform department in the future,” she said.

Supervisor Ally Miller voted against the resolution, saying there was no evidence of the inappropriate use of rubber bullets in Pima County. She was joined in opposition by Supervisor Steve Christy.