Pima County supervisors rescind emergency COVID-19 declaration

“I don’t want to come out before the state does,” she said. “I would rather wait to see how the state moves forward and then we can follow suit.”

Supervisor Matt Heinz, who also voted against rescinding the emergency declaration, said his job as a physician at Tucson Medical Center reminds him nearly every day that the pandemic isn’t over yet.

“I'm seeing patients multiple times per week who are critically ill, who are fighting for their lives. And yes, mostly they're not vaccinated yet and they're still getting really bad COVID,” he said. “I had a gentleman, not even a month ago, in his early 20s come in to the hospital, who almost immediately had to be transferred to the intensive care unit ... he’s still fighting for his life and may not survive.”

Heinz said the move could be a public messaging failure giving residents a false perception that the county is further along in COVID-19 recovery than it is.

“From a (public relations) standpoint, this is a catastrophe,” he said. “The most important thing we can do is keep up the messaging about the importance of getting vaccinated and that we still have a pandemic. And I don't see how we're supposed to do that when we declare ‘mission accomplished’ like we just did.”