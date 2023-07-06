More than 100 miles of roads are set to be repaired across Pima County over the next 12 months, Pima County says.

The Road Repair and Preservation Program that began in 2020 will “repair and preserve” 107.94 miles of roads in the metro Tucson area over the next fiscal year, the county's Transportation Department said in a news release Thursday.

“The Transportation Department is proud to be starting the fifth year of our Road Repair and Preservation Program,” Kathryn Skinner, director of the Pima County Department of Transportation, said in the news release. “This program has been hugely successful due to the hard work of our contracting community and county staff, building partnerships that have allowed us to improve hundreds of miles of roadway.”

Supervisors approved the county's 2023-24 budget June 20. It set aside $14 million for milling and paving of roads, $6 million for preservation treatments and another $23 million for transportation capital projects.

Pima County has invested over $269 million in the program to date, including $150 million advanced to repair more roads ahead of schedule, the release said.

When the program initially launched, more than three-quarters of roads in unincorporated areas of Pima County were rated as fair or poor. Now, 75% are rated as good or very good, the Department of Transportation said.

The program has milled and paved 854 miles of roads to-date, installed 2,200 curb access ramps and have applied preservation treatments to 172 miles of roads, the release said.

About 74 miles of milling and paving and 34 miles of repairs are scheduled this year.

Go to http://tucne.ws/1ns1 to see a full list of scheduled roads set to be repaired or preserved as well as other information about the county's program.