Political Notebook: 8 candidates pack into 2 Tucson council races while 1 seat is unopposed

Kirkpatrick faints in Phoenix

U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick fainted and fell while out getting a sandwich in Phoenix on Good Friday, April 2.

Kirkpatrick had walked from the condo she owns with her husband to the nearby Found:Re Hotel’s outdoor market for lunch, spokeswoman Abigail O’Brien said. It was the end of a relatively grueling week for the congresswoman, on a day that hit 94 degrees.

“She walks there all the time,” O’Brien said. “That’s kind of where we go to grab our lunch” when in Phoenix.

After she fell, Kirkpatrick went to a doctor, who diagnosed dehydration. After getting some hydration, she was back to the condo in a couple of hours, O’Brien said.

Kirkpatrick also fell in Washington, D.C., in January 2020, fracturing bones that time. She announced in March that she will not seek reelection after completing this term at the end of 2022.

Signatures sought to oust, elect Finchem

Now that state Rep. Mark Finchem has announced his plan to run for secretary of state, voters have the opportunity to sign on to oust him from office or elevate him to higher office.