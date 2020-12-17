Political Notebook: Asked about election irregularities, AZ voters point to saguaros, roadrunners and a suspicious lizard

You might have heard of people claiming there were irregularities in the recent election.
Well, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann set up an email address for people to report irregularities, and boy did they.
Hundreds and hundreds of emails went to the address 2020election@azleg.gov, but most of them did not support Trump loyalists’ claims of fraud. They were angry at Fann and the GOP for perpetuating fraud claims. Many were along the lines of this email:
“Donald Trump lost the election. Sad. The only malfeasance is that he is attempting a coup and the entire GOP is letting him do it.”
The Star requested the emails to the address after Fox 10 in Phoenix and Arizona Public Media reported them. Some of the emails reported alarming, possibly psychedelic voting incidents.
“When I went to check in to vote I was asked if I was a Republican or Democrat and I told them I was really a saguaro cactus and then they didn’t let me vote. FRAUD FRAUD FRAUD”
“There were some roadrunners voting in Tucson. I swear on Rudy’s hair dye.”
“I believe I was the victim, along with our great president, of voter fraud. Standing in line waiting I noticed all the poll workers giving voters black pens to fill out their ballots, but when it was my turn they handed me a Mr. Sketch scented marker. I believe it was the watermelon scent, which I found highly offensive as I hate watermelon. No doubt they knew that by tracking me with their 5G towers. Anyways, I’m sure they did that to me because of my KAG hat and 12 guns I was holding at the time. I don’t believe my vote for Trump was counted as the watermelon scented marker is a lite pink color.”
“I saw a guy voting and he looked like he shouldn’t have been voting in Arizona. Big guy. Corn-cob pipe and button nose. Two eyes made out of coal. Dumb hat too.”
And finally, there was this alarming one from the Old Pueblo:
“I voted in person in Tucson on Nov. 3rd. In the booth next to me, I observed a very large lizard voting for Democrats! The individual tried to hide their tail under a large overcoat and they wore a wig and hat, but a lizard he was, and lizards are not allowed to vote!”
Alas, there were some serious claims made. The Senate Republicans reported they sent several dozen such emails on to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office election integrity unit.
Speaker’s race up in the air thanks to LD11 rep
A Republican Southern Arizona legislator is planning to turn the normally routine vote for House speaker into a possible free-for-all when the Legislature convenes Jan. 11.
Rep. Bret Roberts, of Legislative District 11, announced on Twitter Monday that he plans not to vote for Rusty Bowers for speaker. Bowers won the Republican caucus vote for leadership in early November, beating Roberts’ seatmate from Oro Valley, Mark Finchem.
“We need someone with the ability to unite our caucus and provide strong leadership that will help ensure the next two years are successful,” Roberts said. “Unfortunately, I have come to the conclusion that Rusty Bowers is not the right person for the job and therefore will be withholding my vote.”
Roberts cited an ethics investigation of Rep. David Cook, the way Bowers handled last year’s recess, allegations that the speaker was not allowing some members to use staff to send press releases, and Bowers’ management of election-fraud allegations.
Republicans hold a 31-29 edge in the chamber during the coming session, meaning that a decision normally made by acclamation may have to be worked out through horse trading.
Rep. T.J. Shope, a Coolidge Republican who will join the Senate when the Legislature convenes again, said Roberts’ decision hands power to Democrats. Bowers may need Democrats’ votes in order to win the speakership, which would give Democrats power to make demands of their own from him.
“Barring a sleeper candidate who can unify the caucus, you have to go to the other side,” Shope said.
He said it’s ironic that Democrats spent so many millions of dollars to win the state House majority, only to lose it narrowly, then be handed power through an internal GOP dispute.
The conflict has been brewing. After Finchem challenged Bowers for the speakership and lost, Bowers re-arranged the House committees, eliminating altogether the Federal Relations committee chaired by Finchem.
“This has been coming for a while,” Shope said. “That we were able to keep it together for two years was a minor miracle.”
New county attorney announces team
Incoming Pima County Attorney Laura Conover announced her leadership in a meeting with staff this week. The members are:
- Chief deputy: Tamara Mulembo
- Chief criminal deputy: Dan South
- Chief civil deputy: Andy Flagg
- Assistant to the county attorney and public health liaison: David Contreras
- Communications director: Joe Watson
- Transition manager: Martha Durkin
- Fraud unit and conviction integrity unit chief: Gabriel “Jack” Chin
- Community outreach manager: Patrick Robles
“I can’t believe I’ve reached this point in my career where I’m able to convene such a team,” Conover said Thursday. “They’re so talented and skillful.”
Fountain named for outgoing recorder
The fountain in the courtyard of Pima County’s Historic Courthouse will be named in honor of retiring County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez after a unanimous vote by the Board of Supervisors.
After serving as Pima County recorder for nearly three decades, Rodriguez will retire in January and hand the reins over to recently elected Gabriella Cázares-Kelly.
“You’ve been a fixture in this community and you have managed it well,” Board Chairman Ramón Valadez told Rodriguez during Tuesday’s meeting. “You have conducted yourself with honor and respect and always upheld the integrity of our elections.”
Rodriguez’s office was located at the Historic Courthouse from 1993 to 2015, a building that she has long referred to as “the pink palace.”
County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said Rodriguez was the first Hispanic female to be elected to a Pima County office, in 1992.
“It’s only fitting that the Board name the fountain in her honor for her years and years of service,” he said.
Star reporter Jasmine Demers contributed the item about County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez to this report.
Contact columnist Tim Steller at: tsteller@tucson.com or 807-7789. On Twitter: @senyorreporter
