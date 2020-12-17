Political Notebook: Asked about election irregularities, AZ voters point to saguaros, roadrunners and a suspicious lizard

You might have heard of people claiming there were irregularities in the recent election.

Well, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann set up an email address for people to report irregularities, and boy did they.

Hundreds and hundreds of emails went to the address 2020election@azleg.gov, but most of them did not support Trump loyalists’ claims of fraud. They were angry at Fann and the GOP for perpetuating fraud claims. Many were along the lines of this email:

“Donald Trump lost the election. Sad. The only malfeasance is that he is attempting a coup and the entire GOP is letting him do it.”

The Star requested the emails to the address after Fox 10 in Phoenix and Arizona Public Media reported them. Some of the emails reported alarming, possibly psychedelic voting incidents.

“When I went to check in to vote I was asked if I was a Republican or Democrat and I told them I was really a saguaro cactus and then they didn’t let me vote. FRAUD FRAUD FRAUD”

“There were some roadrunners voting in Tucson. I swear on Rudy’s hair dye.”