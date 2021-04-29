Political Notebook: Crowd claims 'Robert's Rules' let them pick new Vail school board

Walker said he planned to speak to the board before the meeting was canceled, although his children are home-schooled and do not attend Vail schools.

Hours after the meeting ended and sheriff’s deputies had arrived, about 200 people still hung around inside and outside the building. Crowded and unmasked in the entryway of the Vail Education Center, where the board meetings are held, an excited group proceeded to pretend to appoint new board members.

Daniels called for volunteers from the crowd to nominate new board members. Once five people had stepped forward and were “elected” by less than 100 people yelling “aye,” this impostor board voted to remove the Vail School District’s mask mandate.

Several Vail protestors, seeming to believe that they had just elected new board members for the 13,600-student district, tried to push past sheriff’s deputies into the board room.

Michelle Dillard, a member of Purple for Parents who lives in Maricopa County and has a banner for the “Patriot Party of Arizona” on her Facebook page, repeatedly told a sheriff’s deputy that the new board needed to get past him into the board room because of Robert’s Rules, referring to the most widely used manual of procedure in the United States.