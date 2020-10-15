Political Notebook: Kelly-McSally awash in cash; Kelly staffer apologizes for "pigs" tweet; Tucsonans targeted for BLM signs

Arizona Daily Star

Residents with BLM signs targeted with “Comrade Regina” letters

Residents of several Tucson neighborhoods reported finding anti-Black Lives Matter letters at their homes over the weekend.

While the person or group who distributed the letters has not been identified, they are reportedly leaving them at homes that have BLM signs displayed in their yards or windows.

The letter, which attempts to impersonate Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, starts with “I am pleased to see our BLM sign in your yard, which means you are proudly proclaiming support for our Marxist-Socialist movement to take over control of our country.” It is signed “Comrade Regina.”

“It’s unsettling that someone would try to impersonate me by signing a letter with my name. The letter has no connection to my office and is another attempt to sow division in our community by dangerously spreading misinformation,” Romero said in a statement.

Romero’s decision to display a large Black Lives Matter banner from Tucson’s City Hall building in June has been criticized by many local conservatives.