Political Notebook: Saturday is Petition Palooza for referendum drives

The groups trying to force a referendum on six bills passed by the state Legislature this year are rounding into the final stretch of their signature-gathering efforts.

The coalition, calling itself Arizona Deserves Better, needs to collect about 119,000 valid signatures to force referenda on three bills related to tax cuts and three election-law changes.

"We’re shooting for 180,000 to 200,000 each. We’re on pace for that," said Joe Thomas, president of the Arizona Education Association.

The signatures need to be turned in by Sept. 28, 90 days after the legislative session ended.

Supporters are running what they're calling a Petition Palooza on Saturday. They'll be collecting signatures at Pima County Democratic Party headquarters, 4639 E. First St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and at the Mountain Vista Unitarian Universalist Church, 3235 W. Orange Grove Road, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The bills that they are trying to put on the ballot are:

• SB 1828, which lowers the tax bracket on people who make more than $500,000 a year to 1%, offsetting some of the education surtax passed by voters in November.