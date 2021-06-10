Political Notebook: Tucson Republican challenges recount in Maricopa County to a count-off

They say in the letter to Fann: “Our objective here is to show there was and continues to be sufficient official public record information available to assure the public that our elections are conducted legally and fairly. This ‘forensic audit’ you have authorized is unnecessary because it creates voter confusion and delays the finality of the election that the certified winners, including you and your colleagues, deserve.”

White has experience with hand counts. After the 2016 election, he volunteered at the recount in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, caused by a Green Party challenge to the presidential election results in that state.

“We required 100% accuracy in that recount,” White recalled. “We would be counting a batch of 3,000 ballots using 10 people, and we were doing just one race. There were times it would take eight hours for those people to get that number right,” he said.