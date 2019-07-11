Teen clinic hours and locations for July and August

• El Rio's Southeast Health Center (6950 E. Golf Links) accepts teen appointments every Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m.

• The Congress Street location (839 W. Congress) offers teen appointments every Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m. Call AZ-SHINE (297-4463) to schedule.

Teen walk-in clinics are offered from 2 to 5:30 p.m. the following days and locations:

Monday, July 15 at the Birth and Women's Health Center (5979 E. Grant Rd., Suite 107)

Wednesday, July 31 at the El Pueblo Health Center (101 W. Irvington Rd., Building 10)

Monday, Aug. 5 at the Congress Street Clinic

Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the Southeast Health Center

Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the Northwest Health Center

Monday, Aug. 19 at the Birth and Women's Health Center

Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the El Pueblo Health Center