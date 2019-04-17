The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum just welcomed its newest member: A North American porcupine!
He's less than a year old and the museum says he's been "adjusting wonderfully to his new home." Folks can see him in Cat Canyon.
But the museum needs your help in naming him. It's currently between two choices: Quilliam or Quillbert.
The museum is holding a poll on their Twitter page or you can comment on their Facebook page (and watch the cutest video of him while you're at it).
The porcupine's name will be announced on Monday, so get to voting!