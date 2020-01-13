Report: Teaching vacancies continue to rise in Arizona

Districts and schools can use this money for things like curriculum, textbooks and building improvements, as well as staff salaries. About half of Tucson-area school districts use some of this money to subsidize teacher raises.

“In total, we’ve pumped $4.5 billion in new investments into Arizona schools,” Ducey said during the address. “With our latest budget, that figure will rise to $6.6 billion. And we’ve done all of this without raising taxes.”

In spite of additional funding over the past two years, Arizona teachers remain one of the lowest paid in the nation.

Pima County Superintendent Dustin Williams said filling all the teaching positions is hard when the governor is adamant about not raising taxes.

“Working in education is so incredibly difficult,” Williams said. “It’s hard to get people to come into an industry that doesn’t have a starting salary of $55,000 a year.”

Along with low wages, teachers often have to deal with other challenges caused by underfunding like crowded classrooms, a shortage of aides and poorly maintained infrastructure, Williams said. But his main concern when it comes to vacancies is how it affects the emotional, mental and academic success of students.

“A student is only really successful when they have a full-time champion,” Williams said. “When you have substitutes in the classroom and you have the vacancies, you don’t build that trust... We have to keep the focus on the well being of the student.”

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.