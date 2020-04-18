Restrictions due to coronavirus slow drug smuggling along Arizona border

The coronavirus pandemic ended the daily bustle at ports along the Arizona-Mexico border, and apparently some of the cover it provided to drug smugglers.

Drug-smuggling busts “dropped quite a bit” when U.S. travel restrictions took effect last month and are now “less than half” of what they were, said Scott Brown, special agent in charge of the Phoenix field office of Homeland Security Investigations.

U.S. officials blocked nonessential travel from Mexico on March 21 in response to the virus’s spread, leading to a sharp drop in tourists, shoppers and others who legally cross the border every day and inadvertently give cover to smugglers trying to sneak past customs officers. In desert areas, Border Patrol agents are quickly expelling migrants to avoid the spread of the coronavirus and overall illegal crossings have slowed in recent weeks.

With less legitimate traffic at ports of entry like Nogales and Douglas, smugglers now have a harder time blending in with other travelers, Brown said. Beyond the declining traffic at the ports, people generally are staying home to avoid the coronavirus.

In Sonora, the Mexican state directly south of Arizona, officials recently instituted stay-at-home measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Photos posted on social media by a reporter for Radio XENY in Nogales, Sonora, show deserted streets that normally would be bustling with people.

The travel restrictions were in place for just 10 days in March, but they had a swift impact. Legal crossings in passenger vehicles along Arizona’s border with Mexico in March were 22% lower than they were in March 2019. Legal crossings on foot were down 26%, according to Customs and Border Protection.