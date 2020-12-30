Retired Tucson doctor who spent years helping under-served community dies from COVID-19

Dr. Ruben Acosta, who opened a private practice on Tucson’s south side in the 1970s to serve the Hispanic community and later became a surgeon for the then-El Rio Santa Cruz Neighborhood Health Center, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 13. He was 89.

Acosta was healthy with no underlying health conditions but became ill on Dec. 5 with a fever and cough, said Irene Acosta, his wife of 42 years. She said she drove him to Oro Valley Hospital and he was released the following morning to recuperate at home because his lungs were clear.

Five days later, Acosta returned to the hospital as his cough worsened and his fever remained. On Dec. 13, he was taken to the intensive-care unit, recalled his wife, explaining that his family was not allowed to be with him.

“He did not want to be placed on a ventilator and had a do-not-resuscitate order. He was sent to hospice care at the hospital, and his nurse was so kind and was able to have all of us — his children and grandchildren say goodbye through FaceTime,” said Irene.