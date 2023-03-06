Here’s a list of road closures and traffic construction in Tucson and Pima County for the week of March 6:
The ramp from I-10 Westbound to South Alvernon Way will be closed to traffic from Tuesday, March 7 starting at 8 p.m. until Wednesday, March 8 at 5 a.m.
The ramp from I-10 Westbound to East Irvington Road. will be closed to traffic from Tuesday, March 7 starting at 8 p.m. until Thursday, March 9 at 5 a.m.
The ramp from South Hotel Drive to I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 264 will be closed to traffic from Tuesday, March 7 starting at 8 p.m. until Thursday, March 9 at 5 a.m.
The ramp from South Palo Verde Boulevard to I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 264 will be closed to traffic from Sunday, March 5 starting at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, March 7 at 5 a.m.
The ramp from I-10 Westbound to East Ajo Way will be closed to traffic from Thursday, March 9 starting at 8 p.m. until Friday, March 10 at 5 a.m.
The ramp from Ajo Way to I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 263 will be closed to traffic from Thursday, March 9 starting at 8 p.m. until Friday, March 10 at 5 a.m.
The ramp from South Kino Parkway to I-10 Westbound at Mile Post 262 will be closed to traffic from Thursday, March 9 starting at 8 p.m. until Friday, March 10 at 5 a.m.
The ramp from West El Camino del Cerro to I-10 Eastbound at Mile Post 253 will be closed to traffic from Monday, March 6 starting at 9 p.m. until Tuesday, March 7 at 5 a.m.
The ramp from West Pima Mine Road to I-19 Southbound at Mile Post 80K will be closed from Sunday, March 5 starting at 8 p.m. until Monday, March 6 at 6 a.m.
East Frontage Road Southbound near East Ruby Road will be closed to traffic until March 17 at 6 a.m.
