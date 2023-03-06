ADOT hosting online meeting for long range plan

An online meeting hosted by the Arizona Department of Transportation is scheduled for Thursday, March 9. The department is asking for the public's feedback on transportation priorities for its "2050 Long Range Transportation Plan."

The statewide plan provides a guide for Arizona's future transportation system over the next quarter century.

Meeting Details:

Thursday, March 9, 2023

6-7:30 p.m.

Register to join the online meeting by following the link to the zoom invite here.

To learn more about the plan visit www.adot2050plan.com.