Before opening its second roundabout, Oro Valley officials say they are hopeful a three-week introduction will help drivers get straight about using it efficiently.
On Nov. 22, about 9,000 motorists a day will see the familiar four-way stop at North La Cañada Drive and West Moore Road replaced by a speed hump leading to a yield sign before they enter the circular intersection.
Motorists in the outside lane, will be forced to make an immediate right. And drivers using the inside lane go in and out of the roundabout without crossing traffic, said Paul Keesler, director of the Oro Valley Public Works and town engineer.
All of it will be done with vehicles traveling about 20 mph.
“If people obey the rules, they’re mindful of the speed limit, mindful of yielding to other cars and yielding to pedestrians, this thing will work out like a Swiss watch,” Keesler said.
As the opening approaches, officials have released educational information about roundabouts with an additional traffic simulation video to be released by Nov. 8.
Motorists can also expect Oro Valley Police Department officers near the roundabout. They’ll be ready to stop confused motorists to educate them on its proper use.
“We do have another roundabout, and it works really well,” said Carmen Trevizo, a police department spokeswoman. “We are confident the residents in the area will quickly catch on and it will help relieve the traffic issues in the past.”
Two changes to intersection were considered, Keesler said, adding that it took sharing the roundabout’s important features to convince the community to dump the old four-way stop.
“Because there was a fairly even split between the community, it caused me to roll up my sleeves a little bit more and look more into the merits of the roundabout,” he said.
A focal point he found: The Federal Highway Administration says roundabouts reduce serious injury or fatal crashes by about 80% compared to signalized intersections.
And it’s much safer for pedestrians.
“The roundabout survivability with pedestrians is immensely better; in fact it’s 90% survivability in a roundabout as opposed to 15% survivability with a signal,” Keesler said.
The lower speed of a roundabout and the reduction of the potential for vehicles to cross paths, helps make them safer, he said.
That means property damage is more likely than injuries in a roundabout collision compared to a traditional intersection.
Roundabouts are more prevalent in Tucson.
Roundabouts can be found on neighborhood streets or business areas like Tucson Marketplace, where drivers use one on the way to Costco and Starbucks.
The roundabouts can take some getting used to, just like Michigan left turns.
Following basic rules makes a roundabout easy to use.
Roundabout rules
Do:
- Slow down.
- Remember that vehicles already in the roundabout have the right of way. Yield to traffic approaching from the left. Wait for a gap, then carefully proceed.
- Look out for pedestrians and bicyclists.
- Obey the one-way signs.
Don’t:
- Come to a stop when there’s no traffic at the roundabout.
- Try to cut in front, or merge with traffic.
- Stop inside the roundabout.
- Switch lanes while in the roundabout.
Down the road
Pavement preservation
work ongoing in Pima County
Crews will be repaving Anway Road from Manville to Avra Valley roads beginning Monday.
The work will last from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day until Nov. 18.
On Wednesday, Pima County crews will repave Overton Road from Thornydale Road to Shiraz Place. The work will last from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., finishing on the same day.
Motorists should expect minor delays and watch for personnel in the area.
TEP prepares for underground equipment upgrades
Tucson electric power will upgrade underground equipment at East Skyline Drive on Nov. 11, causing periodic traffic delays.
The project will last for at least four weeks. Crews will close Skyline between North Mesa View Drive and North Columbus Boulevard. Traffic on Skyline will be detoured around work using North Swan Road, East Coronado Drive and North Alvernon Way.