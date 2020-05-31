Road Runner: Arizona motorists can play major role in preventing wildfires

With summer fast approaching and Arizona’s stay-home orders expiring weeks ago, officials are reminding motorists to ensure their vehicles are ready to help prevent wildfires as they hit the road.

Unsecured tow chains, improperly inflated tires and worn brakes can all contribute to igniting wildfires each year across Arizona, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Metal dragging from an improperly secured trailer in 2018, ignited a blaze that burned about 5,000 acres and led to evacuations in the Heber-Overgaard and Holbrook areas.

“That’s one of the top five causes of wildfires in Arizona. It’s not campfires; it’s going to be vehicles,” said Dolores Garcia, a Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman.

Garcia said wildfires in Arizona have even been started from lawn mower use.

“Usually the prevention factor is going to be maintenance on your vehicle, just understanding how roadworthy your vehicle and equipment is,” Garcia said, “whether you’re taking a road trip or riding an ATV, it’s going to be any piece of equipment even a tractor or lawn mower.”

Motorists parking in tall grass when the undercarriage of the vehicle is hot can also be enough to start a fire, she said.