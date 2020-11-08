Road Runner: Dust detection system safely leads motorists through dangerous I-10 corridor

It’s the central monitoring location using closed-circuit cameras to identify conditions along the roadway and potentially more storms in the distance.

“We do know that the system is working — it is doing what it’s supposed to,” said Kevin Duby, ADOT’s statewide road weather manager. “Our next step is to take the data we have to evaluate and determine the efficiencies of the system to improve performance.”

The dust detection system has been in officials’ minds since 2016 as researches reported accumulated crash data from 2010 and 2015 detailing weather events impacting the 10-mile corridor.

Their data showed 83 dust-related crashes where over 50% occurred within a half-mile of each other. It led officials to address the concerns with the detection system.

ADOT’s was recognized this year by the National Weather Service as a “Weather Ready Nation Ambassador of Excellence” for their efforts and innovations to improve driver safety during poor weather events.

“ADOT continues to become more resilient to the wide range of weather hazards that impact Arizona roadways including winter storms, dust storms, wildfires, and flash flooding,” the weather service said.