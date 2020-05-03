Road Runner: Emissions testing continues to help limit pandemic's impact, officials say

Paul Durham, Tucson’s Ward 3 council member, said the new tool has been repeatedly requested by Sun Tran riders.

“Once we are past the COVID-19 emergency and social distancing has come to an end, I hope you are able to find this tool useful,” Durham said.

Sun Tran, Sun Link and Sun Van fares have been waived at least until May 15, the planned date to end Arizona’s state-home restrictions.

To use the online tool, visit tripplan.suntran.com

Take transportation-planning survey

Tucson transportation officials are reminding the public to provide input to shape transportation and mobility infrastructure over the next 20 years.

The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility is conducting a survey on the transportation system through June and has launched an interactive map where the public can identify specific locations for potentially new ideas or current challenges they’re facing.

Users can add markers or routes on the map as well as “Like” or “Dislike” other ideas and provide feedback.

The survey can be completed on a computer, mobile device or tablet.