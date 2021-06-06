Road Runner: Historic downtown Tucson building for sale to buyer willing to move it

A historic Tucson building built in 1936 and among the U.S. National Register of Historic Places is up for sale to make way for an ongoing major downtown construction project.

The Stone Avenue Underpass Pump House, a 142.5-square-foot structure in the Warehouse Historic District, is available for a “serious buyer” who can pay all costs associated with removing it from the southwest corner of Stone Avenue and Sixth Street.

As part of the Downtown Links Project that will connect Barraza-Aviation Parkway and Interstate 10, the pump house’s removal will make way for a new bicycle and pedestrian bridge.

Along with the underpass, the pump house is on the National Register of Historic Places multiple-property submission for vehicular bridges in Arizona, city officials said. The underpass will not be delisted from the national register after the pump house removal.

It will also remain visible after the Downtown Links project is completed.

The costs could range between $30,000 to $60,000, and the structure would need to be relocated by mid-September “and in coordination with the project team because it is still an active pump house,” project officials said.