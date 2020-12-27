Road Runner reviews 2020 Tucson road projects and previews what's to come

As the Road Runner closes the last chapter of 2020, here are some of the transportation projects motorists are enjoying and others arriving in the new year.

A better south-side connection

This summer Tucsonans saw the years-long Interstate 19 and Ajo Way interchange completed. The improvements include widening Ajo Way and the southbound lanes on I-19 and adding an auxiliary lane for northbound traffic from Irvington Road to Ajo.

Two new bridges at Michigan Street and the Santa Cruz River went up in the area. Crews also installed sound walls to protect adjacent neighborhoods from the busy roadway.

Crews had been working on the project’s phase two since July 2018.

Protection from the dust

The Arizona Department of Transportation is already helping guide drivers through a dangerous section of Interstate 10 prone to dust storms in 2020.

The dust detection warning system between mileposts 209 and 219 in Eloy and Picacho Peak is supposed to deploy safety measures when measurable dust storms pop up. It lowers speed limits to 35 mph as visibility drops and ADOT engineers program signs to alert motorists in the area.