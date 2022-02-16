Roadwork planned at Sabino Canyon

Visitors to Sabino Canyon can expect road closures and tram limitations over the next three months for road maintenance work set to begin next week.

About 5 miles of roads within the popular recreation area will be improved and repaved beginning Monday, Feb. 21, with $2.2 million in funding from the Great American Outdoors Act, passed in 2020 and signed by then-President Donald Trump.

The act is aimed at funding some of the Forest Service’s deferred maintenance backlog. The project is expected to wrap in May.

The timing of the project is key to protecting the area wildlife, the Coronado National Forest said in a news release.

“The project is occurring during the dry spring months to avoid effects to the Sabino Creek’s water quality and fish populations, including the endangered Gila Chub,” the release said.

The plan calls for improvements to portions of Sabino Canyon and Bear Canyon roads. The work is planned in three phases, with closures expected to affect walking, biking and Sabino Canyon Crawler operations.