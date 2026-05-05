In 2023 and 2024, in particular, Reclamation under the Biden administration paid billions of dollars to Lower Basin cities and farmers to leave money in Lake Mead to keep its water level from falling too low.

While some of those dollars went for long-term water savings projects — including an $86 million grant to Tucson to build a wastewater purification plant for drinking water purposes — much of it went to one-time farm fallowing programs and for simply leaving water in Mead. Those efforts ended when the money ran out.

At Monday's briefing, Buschatzke said of the federal dollars he now hopes to get, "I think there is an opportunity for some of it to be for longer-term benefits. But we are in a situation, given the poor hydrology and the potential for substantially (more) poor hydrology, to create a Defcon 1 outcome.

"We gotta do what we gotta do. We gotta get water there. Certainly there are opportunities as that's happening to find projects with longer term benefits we all want. It's not like we are going to put all our eggs in (one) basket."

He didn't explain his usage of the term Defcon 1, but in the U.S. military, it's considered the highest of five stages of alertness to severe danger.

In another topic discussed at Monday's briefing, Buschatzke said Arizona's share of the 700,000 acre-feet in cuts — which would amount to 300,000 acre-feet — will be split among various users depending on their legal priority to receive river water during shortages.