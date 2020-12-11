Sahuarita School District campus monitor dies of COVID-19

A campus monitor in the Sahuarita School District has died from COVID-19.

Walden Grove High monitor Raul Alvarado died on Dec. 10. He had been working at the high school since August 2011.

Alvarado tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 24, according to a GoFundMe started by his family. He was hospitalized Dec. 1 and was put on a ventilator the next day.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, son — who is a student at the school — and five grandchildren.

The district did not say whether Alvarado contracted the virus at the school, but transmission rates in school settings are relatively low at less than 3%.

“We are saddened to hear the news about the passing of our colleague Raul Alvarado,” said Superintendent Manuel Valenzuela. “Raul was a dedicated member of our team, who impacted the lives of students, staff and our entire community in many ways. He will be tremendously missed and leaves a legacy in the lives of those who knew him.”

The district is offering support groups for staff and students as well as one-on-one support.

The GoFundMe started by Alvarado’s family to raise money for his medical and funeral costs is at gofundme.com/f/help-ralph-alvarado-with-covid-medical-bills.

