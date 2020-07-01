Sahuarita sole holdout for Fourth of July fireworks in Tucson area

With a spike in coronavirus cases and the Catalinas still burning north of Tucson, the Sahuarita fireworks show is the only one in the area still planned.
Fireworks will be launched from Wrightson Ridge Park in Sahuarita, but the park will not be open to the public during the display.
The annual July 4 celebration had usually been at Sahuarita Lake Park. Sahuarita residents are encouraged to enjoy the fireworks from home or surrounding parking lots. The fireworks show is set for 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Marana is latest to cancel fireworks
Citing both coronavirus and fire concerns, Marana officials have canceled their Fourth of July festival.
The decision comes after Gov. Doug Ducey established new shutdowns in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.
“While we understand and share the community’s disappointment, we are focused on maintaining everyone’s health and safety during this time,” Town Manager Jamsheed Mehta said in a news release.
“A” Mountain will also be quiet
The city of Tucson announced June 23 that it would postpone its annual fireworks display on “A” Mountain.
“With the recent large spike in COVID cases and the current administrative order to postpone re-opening our city facilities to August 3, postponing the event at this time is the right decision to ensure that we stay on track slowing the spread and for our planned re-opening,” City Manager Michael Ortega said in a news release. “It is our intent to hold the event sometime in the future, when we can all safely come together, to celebrate coming out of this time of crisis and our return to a new normal for our community.”
Oro Valley had indefinitely postponed its fireworks show, and the Kino Sports Complex canceled its annual baseball game, events and fireworks as well.
