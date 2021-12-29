Schools see increase in behavioral issues as students readjust to in-person classes

“And then our first-graders spent their whole first year in the school system remotely, so not only are they facing learning deficits, but they’re just learning how to be in a school, developing social skills and working on their attention spans,” Carmody said.

Shorter attention spans

Carmody and Taouil said many students easily opted out of class at times throughout the day during remote learning by turning off the camera when they got bored.

But when they can no longer do that in person, the kids’ frustration and fatigue begins to show inside the classroom.

“That’s when we’re seeing more anxious behaviors. In the real little guys, we see it kind of with the outbursts, the crying, not being able to continue on a task and needing to take a break,” Taouil said. “And even in the older kids with the shutting down and avoidance, all the way up to panic attacks.”

In the middle and high schools, Shivanonda of TUSD said, students forgot a great portion of their social skills during their time away from campus.