Scientist and her lab dog work to boost higher ed access for disabled

In 2011, five years after her accident, Ramp decided to go back to school. Her motivation was largely that her doctors didn’t have the answers she wanted — they could not explain to her how she could be “so dramatically altered," for example, and what her future might be like — so she decided to pursue those answers for herself as a neuroscience major. That was when she got her first service dog Theo.

And with Theo came the first barriers.

The class this first time was Chemistry 100 at Parkland Community College in Illinois, when Ramp's academic advisor told her she would need to choose another major because service dogs were never going to be allowed in a science lab.

Ramp worked tirelessly with lab managers, faculty and disability office personnel to come up with requirements for her service dog in a lab setting. Later that year, Ramp and Theo were finally allowed to attend that chemistry lab. Theo had to wear personal protective equipment just like anyone else, including his own set of goggles.

Unfortunately, things got more difficult after that.

Each semester, prior to its start, Ramp had to spend weeks or even months trying to convince professors to allow her and Theo into a lab setting.