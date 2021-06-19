Scorpion season has arrived

While rare, there are cases where people will have more extreme reactions, including having trouble breathing, difficulty swallowing or excessive secretions coming from the sting site, Brooks said.

These reactions can be fatal, but with treatment, the venom’s effects can be greatly reduced, according to Banner Health.

According to Brooks, young children, particularly those under the age of 3, are the most at risk of a dangerous reaction, so parents should be especially vigilant.

“We just recommend people just be aware of their environments, you know, look around, and especially if you have a newborn kid at home,” Brooks said.

Banner Health recommends if one is stung to rinse the site under cool water and wash it with soap and then call Banner’s poison center at (800) 222-1222 for further medical advice.

In dogs, a bark scorpion’s sting won’t inject enough venom to endanger their lives, although it will still likely be very uncomfortable, according to the Southern Arizona Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Center website. The center recommends if a pet owner suspects their dog has been stung that they go to a veterinarian as soon as possible.